BOYS' BASKETBALL
Artesia 52, Los Alamos 43
Belen 52, St. Michael's 48
Bernalillo 60, St. Pius 44
Centennial 56, EP Socorro, Texas 50
Clovis 72, Borger, Texas 40
Del Norte 66, Sandia Prep 61
Eldorado 80, Cleveland 71
EP Cathedral, Texas 55, Carlsbad 53
EP Montwood, Texas 51, Alamogordo 35
Espanola Valley 57, Onate 56
Farwell, Texas 62, Clayton 52
Goddard 65, Bloomfield 30
Hobbs 63, Canutillo, Texas 56
Kirtland Central 59, Mayfield 55
Las Cruces 67, Albuquerque High 63
Los Lunas 30, Gadsden 26
McCurdy 63, Academy for Technology and The Classics 39
Mora 57, East Mountain 52
Newcomb 53, Tucumcari 31
Page, Ariz. 65, Ruidoso 50
Pecos 70, Mesa Vista 26
Rio Grande 59, Canyon Randall, Texas 56
Rio Rancho 69, Hope Christian 56
Robertson 69, Taos 60
Roswell 77, Farmington 46
Texico 80, Laguna-Acoma 20
Thoreau 40, Red Mesa, Ariz. 38
Tohajilee 74, Cottonwood Classical Prep 65
Tularosa 39, Eunice 27
Valley 67, Piedra Vista 51
West Las Vegas 72, Moriarty 50
West Valley, Alaska 77, Navajo Prep 38
WF Hirschi, Texas 58, Santa Fe 44
Littlefield Tournament
Portales 69, Sundown, Texas 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomfield 43, Artesia 30
Canyon Randall, Texas 73, Los Alamos 28
Centennial 52, EP Americas, Texas 43
Clovis 60, Rio Grande 10
Cuba 48, Thoreau 36
Eunice 37, Tohatchi 34
Farmington 47, Dumas, Texas 38
Hobbs 67, Miyamura 29
Las Cruces 65, Coronado 32
Los Lunas 66, Santa Fe 30
Mayfield 45, La Cueva 42
Piedra Vista 89, Borger, Texas 11
Pojoaque 68, Espanola Valley 55
Rio Rancho 67, Onate 35
Robertson 48, Farwell, Texas 22
Roswell 53, Belen 47
Sandia Prep 54, Cottonwood Classical Prep 35
Santa Fe Indian 54, Ruidoso 31
Santa Rosa 31, Laguna-Acoma 28
Shiprock 54, Taos 16
St. Michael's 54, Cobre 51
Stratford, Texas 71, Portales 55
Tse Yi Gai 64, Menaul 7
West Valley, Alaska 52, Navajo Prep 41
