BOYS' BASKETBALL
Artesia 52, Los Alamos 43

Belen 52, St. Michael's 48

Bernalillo 60, St. Pius 44

Centennial 56, EP Socorro, Texas 50

Clovis 72, Borger, Texas 40

Del Norte 66, Sandia Prep 61

Eldorado 80, Cleveland 71

EP Cathedral, Texas 55, Carlsbad 53

EP Montwood, Texas 51, Alamogordo 35

Espanola Valley 57, Onate 56

Farwell, Texas 62, Clayton 52

Goddard 65, Bloomfield 30

Hobbs 63, Canutillo, Texas 56

Kirtland Central 59, Mayfield 55

Las Cruces 67, Albuquerque High 63

Los Lunas 30, Gadsden 26

McCurdy 63, Academy for Technology and The Classics 39

Mora 57, East Mountain 52

Newcomb 53, Tucumcari 31

Page, Ariz. 65, Ruidoso 50

Pecos 70, Mesa Vista 26

Rio Grande 59, Canyon Randall, Texas 56

Rio Rancho 69, Hope Christian 56

Robertson 69, Taos 60

Roswell 77, Farmington 46

Texico 80, Laguna-Acoma 20

Thoreau 40, Red Mesa, Ariz. 38

Tohajilee 74, Cottonwood Classical Prep 65

Tularosa 39, Eunice 27

Valley 67, Piedra Vista 51

West Las Vegas 72, Moriarty 50

West Valley, Alaska 77, Navajo Prep 38

WF Hirschi, Texas 58, Santa Fe 44


Littlefield Tournament

Portales 69, Sundown, Texas 49


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomfield 43, Artesia 30

Canyon Randall, Texas 73, Los Alamos 28

Centennial 52, EP Americas, Texas 43

Clovis 60, Rio Grande 10

Cuba 48, Thoreau 36

Eunice 37, Tohatchi 34

Farmington 47, Dumas, Texas 38

Hobbs 67, Miyamura 29

Las Cruces 65, Coronado 32

Los Lunas 66, Santa Fe 30

Mayfield 45, La Cueva 42

Piedra Vista 89, Borger, Texas 11

Pojoaque 68, Espanola Valley 55

Rio Rancho 67, Onate 35

Robertson 48, Farwell, Texas 22

Roswell 53, Belen 47

Sandia Prep 54, Cottonwood Classical Prep 35

Santa Fe Indian 54, Ruidoso 31

Santa Rosa 31, Laguna-Acoma 28

Shiprock 54, Taos 16

St. Michael's 54, Cobre 51

Stratford, Texas 71, Portales 55

Tse Yi Gai 64, Menaul 7

West Valley, Alaska 52, Navajo Prep 41

