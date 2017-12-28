Share This Story!
A roundup of local and statewide prep basketball scores from Wednesday.
Wednesday's prep basketball scores
The Associated Press, Farmington Daily Times
Published 3:41 p.m. MT Dec. 28, 2017
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Espanola Valley 71, Piedra Vista 62
Statewide Scores:
Hope Christian 63, EP Socorro, Texas 45
Onate 66, Valley 64
Pojoaque 61, Wingate 44
Rio Rancho 65, Centennial 57
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Espanola Valley 73, Sandia Prep 37
Pojoaque 66, Cobre 44
St. Michael's 55, Cottonwood Classical Prep 15
