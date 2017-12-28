LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Espanola Valley 71, Piedra Vista 62

Statewide Scores:

Hope Christian 63, EP Socorro, Texas 45

Onate 66, Valley 64

Pojoaque 61, Wingate 44

Rio Rancho 65, Centennial 57
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Espanola Valley 73, Sandia Prep 37

Pojoaque 66, Cobre 44

St. Michael's 55, Cottonwood Classical Prep 15


 

