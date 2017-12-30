Buy Photo The sidewalk on the 200 block of South Main Avenue is pictured on Friday in Aztec. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — A woman is suing the city of Aztec after she allegedly stepped in a hole in the sidewalk and broke her leg.

In the lawsuit filed in district court on Dec. 21, Carolyn Stewart states she was walking on South Main Avenue during the afternoon on Nov. 18, 2016, when she stepped in a hole and fell.

The lawsuit alleges the hole in the sidewalk was created when maintenance workers removed trees or bushes planted in the space and did not cover or fill the hole afterward.

After falling, Stewart allegedly had a broken tibia and fibula in her left leg as well as lacerations and contusions that required stitches. Stewart is requesting the city pay for her medical bills and medical related expenses. She is also asking for compensation for "past and future pain and suffering" including diminished physical capabilities.

When reached by email, interim city manager Steve Mueller said he is unaware of the lawsuit.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/12/30/woman-sues-city-after-breaking-leg/987337001/