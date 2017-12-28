Buy Photo San Juan County Fire and Explosion Task Force members investigate the scene of a house fire on Thursday in Kirtland. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — A five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were killed in a trailer fire Wednesday evening on County Road 6480 in Kirtland.

Theodora Hayes, the mother of the children, described her son Mitchual as a cheerful child who loved to spend time with his older sister, Hjordis. She said Hjordis was a bright girl who was very smart.

Volunteer firefighters from two San Juan County Fire districts responded to a reported manufactured home fire around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 6480, according to Michele Truby-Tillen with the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management.

An engine from the Farmington Fire Department assisted on the blaze in the area of County Roads 6480 and 6489.

The single-wide trailer was engulfed in smoke and flames when firefighters arrived, according to a press release from the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management. Two walls of the structure had completely burned and the windows were broken as of early Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters recovered Hjordis and Mitchual, but the two children were pronounced dead the scene, according to the press release.

Officials investigate what remains of a trailer that was engulfed in smoke and flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene Wednesday evening in Kirtland. Two children died in the blaze.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator picked up the bodies Wednesday evening and will investigate the cause of death for the two children, Truby-Tillen said.

One teenager who lived in the trailer was injured trying to put out the fire before firefighters arrived on scene. The teenager was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the press release.

Hayes said the teenager boy is her in-law.

Members of the San Juan County Fire and Explosion Task Force search for clues Thursday at the scene of a Wednesday night house fire in Kirtland that killed two young children.

County Road 6480 was shut down for about two hours while firefighters and investigators secured the scene.

The San Juan County Fire and Explosion Task Force is investigating the incident. The unit is comprised of investigators from the San Juan County Fire Department and Sherriff's Office and the Farmington Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The San Juan County Red Cross is assisting the family.

