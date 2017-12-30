Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 24, 2017

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 3:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 8:05 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:48 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 10:37 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:27 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:16 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:29 p.m. on the 6600 block of Chantelle Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:02 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Ravella Drive. A report was taken.



