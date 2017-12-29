Suspect is accused of resisting efforts by officers to search him

Harry Johnhat had an arrest warrant issued for failing to appear at a Aztec District Court hearing earlier this month.

Three baggies of a clear, crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine were found on Johnhat.

A hearing to review the conditions of his release is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man arrested by Farmington police is accused of several charges including trafficking a controlled substance.

Harry Johnhat, 32, was arrested on Dec. 22 and is accused of six charges including a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances (possession with intent to distribute) and a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Johnhat is accused of being in possession of three baggies of a clear, crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine along with two syringes and a small clear baggie containing a leafy green substance which tested positive for marijuana, according to the probable cause statement.

An officer for the Farmington Police Department saw Johnhat walking near the Farmington Indian Center around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Johnhat started walking quickly away from the officer once he was recognized, according to court documents.

The officer determined Johnhat had an arrest warrant issued for failing to appear at a Dec. 7 hearing on a case in Aztec Magistrate Court.

The charges in that case include a felony count of aggravated DWI and battery upon a peace officer, according to court records.

Johnhat allegedly did not respond to commands to stop walking and two officers caught up to Johnhat and each of the officers grabbed one of Johnhat's arms.

As Johnhat was taken into custody, he is accused of resisting attempts by officers to search him and was taken to the ground three times, according to court documents.

He is accused of misdemeanor counts of assault on a peace officer and resisting an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Johnhat is also accused of kicking one officer in the leg, attempting to kick two of the officers and spitting at an officer as he was placed in the patrol vehicle.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed an expedited motion for pre-trial detention on Wednesday for Johnhat.

The motion stated Johnhat has three felony convictions for aggravated battery, battery upon a healthcare worker and false imprisonment. It also included Johnhat's two misdemeanor DWI convictions and two probation violations.

The preliminary hearing for the drug trafficking case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court. A hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Aztec District Court to review Johnhat's conditions of release.

He was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center as of this afternoon on a no-bond hold.

