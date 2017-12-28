Suspect was released from county jail three days before alleged battery

Tyrone John (Photo: Courtesy of the San Juan County Adult Detention Center) Story Highlights Victim reported having laceration over left eye and swelling on the back of his head.

Suspect also accused of breaking into a Farmington business and breaking two windows on building.

John is in custody at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

FARMINGTON — A man is accused of attacking another man with a rock outside a Farmington shelter days after being released for allegedly breaking into a business.

Tyrone John, 31, was charged on Dec. 17 and accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Earlier in the month, he was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with a felony count of breaking and entering and a petty misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to court records.

John's public defender Theresa Walker did not respond to requests for comment.

A preliminary hearing in the battery case scheduled for this morning in Farmington Magistrate Court was continued, according to court records.

John is accused of striking a man in the head with a rock on the night of Dec. 17 outside The Roof winter wet shelter at 310 W. Animas St., according to the probable cause statement.

The victim was observed by police with a laceration about one-inch long on his eyebrow above his left eye and had large swelling on the back of his head.

He told police a man with the first name of Tyrone wearing a gray sweater hit him with the rock. Medics transported the victim to San Juan Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

A manager at The Roof told police he saw John standing outside over the victim with blood on his hands.

Officers did not find John following a search of the area.

John was later spotted at the shelter around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 18, allegedly fighting another man, according to court documents.

Officers arrived on scene and took John into custody. John told police he did not know how he got the blood on his hands, according to court documents.

The alleged incident took place three days after John was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 14 in connection with t breaking and entering case, according to court records.

Officers were dispatched to Southwest Building Block at 522 S. Miller Ave. on reports of an alarm activated at the business, according to the probable cause statement.

A witness told police a man in a black hoodie was in the building.

A perimeter was established and officers entered the building, spotted John and took him into custody.

Two windows worth about $500 were damaged, according to court documents.

John was being held at the county jail as of this afternoon on a no-bond hold.

He is set for a preliminary hearing on the breaking and entering case on Jan. 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court. The battery case is set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

