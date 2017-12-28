Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 23, 2017

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 12:14 a.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:39 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:45 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of explosives at 9:08 a.m. on the 3900 block of Buckingham Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:49 a.m. on the 600 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 1:25 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:19 a.m. on the 2600 block of Upper Fruitland Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:44 p.m. on the 900 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:26 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:44 p.m. on the 6200 block of McCarty Avenue. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:18 p.m. on the 4500 block of Falcon Place. No report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. A report was taken.

