Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 22, 2017

• Police responded to a report of an unattended death at 1:14 a.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 2:22 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7 a.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:45 a.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of shoplifting at 10:07 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:07 a.m. on the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:04 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:02 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:25 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:39 p.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:11 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 4:21 p.m. on the 1300 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:35 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an auto burglary at 4:53 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:12 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery at 8:43 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/12/27/farmington-police-blotter-dec-22/984697001/